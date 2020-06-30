Life Jacob Dlamini takes a look inside The Terrorist Album Jacob Dlamini’s book grapples with the questions born from the album apartheid security police called ‘The Terrorist Album’ BL PREMIUM

I cannot show you the photograph with which this story begins. But I can tell you about it. A body torn to pieces lies on a pavement. A man, whose face is the only one visible in the photograph, is on his haunches, leaning into the body on the pavement. His fingers are bloody.

I can tell you about the man whose body lies in pieces on the ground and about the white-shirted man with the bloodied fingers. The dismembered body belonged to Odirile Meshack Maponya; the man in the white shirt was Deon Gouws. Maponya belonged to the military wing of the banned ANC; Gouws was a member of the SA Security Police, an explosives expert attached to a secret unit formally called C1 but known colloquially as Vlakplaas.