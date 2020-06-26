The Week in Pictures

June 23 — In a move that could delay the start of former president Jacob Zuma’s trial by another two years, his corruption co-accused, French arms company Thales, is preparing to challenge the National Prosecuting Authority’s decision to charge it with racketeering. Thales’s advocate Barry Roux told Judge Kate Pillay that the arms company had repeatedly sought answers from the NPA about what material it relied on to issue a racketeering certificate against it, but has yet to receive any real answers from the state.