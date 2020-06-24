Victoria Yards rekindles itself in a world of uncertainty

Riding out the pandemic

As was to be expected, Victoria Yards has been negatively affected by Covid-19. But, considering they still have 51 tenants, down from 54, they have emerged relatively unscathed.

“We didn’t’ give anybody free rent, but [tenants] had the option to defer some or all of it until later on in the year when things are hopefully better. Almost all of them have taken on that offer, and it’s helped them,” says PJ Henning, the manager at Victoria Yards.

But developer Brian Green says they have by no means made it through this pandemic and he’s hoping that they can continue to hold out. “The public needs to respond and get out there and come back and support us,” he says.

Apart from the business lost in April and May, they have been unable to continue hosting events, something Henning says is a big part of what they do, from their First Sunday markets to being used as a space to shoot films and hold private events — a revenue stream that has dried up during this time.

However, the lockdown also presented opportunity. Henning has been toying with the idea of setting up an e-commerce site for nearly a year, and level five of lockdown finally gave him the time to sit down and do it.

“We’ve had some success with it and I’ll grow it. People are quite keen to buy online,” he says. If the dents made in my bank account from online shopping I’ve done over the past two months are anything to go by, I believe he’s on to something.