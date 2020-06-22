Life Devlin Brown at the water cooler: What can I get out of easy body-weight exercises? There is a world of callisthenics training that far surpasses anything you can do with 15kg of weights BL PREMIUM

Q: I am used to lifting heavy weights at the gym. Your home-training suggestions are for beginners — how can I get any value out of easy body weight exercises?

A: The pinnacle of body-weight training is far beyond the reach of your average gym meathead. The immense feats of strength you will learn about now come with a disclaimer: do not send an angry letter to the editor if you get your foot stuck somewhere untoward.