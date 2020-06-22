Devlin Brown at the water cooler: What can I get out of easy body-weight exercises?
There is a world of callisthenics training that far surpasses anything you can do with 15kg of weights
22 June 2020 - 05:05
Q: I am used to lifting heavy weights at the gym. Your home-training suggestions are for beginners — how can I get any value out of easy body weight exercises?
A: The pinnacle of body-weight training is far beyond the reach of your average gym meathead. The immense feats of strength you will learn about now come with a disclaimer: do not send an angry letter to the editor if you get your foot stuck somewhere untoward.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now