The week in pictures
In pictures: Black Lives Matter; we remember June 16; SA moves to an advanced level 3 lockdown; and VBS suspects are arrested and charged
June 14 — Black Lives Matter rallies continued across the UK following the death on May 25 2020 of African-American George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. His death sparked protests across the US and demonstrations of solidarity in many countries.
June 16 — South Africans commemorated the anniversary of the 1976 Soweto uprising, many by laying wreaths at the Hector Pieterson memorial site in Soweto.
June 17 — President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the further easing of level 3 lockdown restrictions, allowing more than 500,000 more people to return to work in sectors that include hotels, personal care services, restaurants and cinemas.
June 18 - Seven suspects arrested in connection with the collapse and looting of VBS Mutual Bank were granted bail of R100,000 each. The group, which includes the bank’s top executives, appeared in the Palm Ridge regional court on Thursday after a search-and-seizure operation was conducted by the Hawks on Wednesday.
June 18 — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosted French President Emmanuel Macron for the 80th anniversary of Charles de Gaulle’s The Appeal of 18 June broadcast to occupied France after the Nazi invasion in 1940. The speech was broadcast in London by the BBC. It called for the Free French Forces to fight against German occupation.
June 18 — The headstone of Scipio Africanus, an African man who was enslaved in the 18th century and transported to Europe, was smashed at St Mary'’s churchyard in Bristol, the UK. A local councillor believes it was a retaliatory act following the toppling of a statue honouring Edward Colston, an English merchant and slave trader in the city.