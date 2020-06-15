Respected TV icon Devi joins eMedia

eMedia Investments is proud to announce that one of SA’s most respected and loved television icons Devi Sankaree Govender has found a new broadcast home.

The fearless television journalist, acknowledged for more than 27 years of bold and courageous reporting, has landed her own show aptly titled Devi, airing Friday nights on e.tv and eNCA.

Using her trademark sense of humour and straight-talking approach, Govender will continue to fight the good fight while taking viewers into the lives of a range of extraordinary guests.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has created panic and negativity. This show isn’t going to add to the gloom. Instead, my team and I are creating 30 minutes of in-your-face, Friday-night television. You will be outraged. You will laugh. You will be inspired while we keep it very real,” says Govender.

eMedia Investments COO Antonio Lee says: “We are delighted to welcome Devi to the eMedia family and look forward to the dynamism she brings. Devi remains one of the country’s most accomplished journalists and presenters. She will add great value to an already strong line-up on both e.tv and eNCA.”

Using her wide range of skills, Govender is also working on other projects within the eMedia group.

Devi will air every Friday night, premiering on e.tv at 6.30pm and eNCA at 8.30pm.

