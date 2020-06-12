June 7 — Demonstrators in Bristol tore down a statue of Edward Colston, a 17th-century slave trader and pushed it into Bristol harbour during global anti-racism protests this week. The protest was part of the racial justice movement ignited by  George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody,

Bristol City council workers retrieved from the statue of Edward Colston from the harbour in Bristol, the UK, June 11 2020. Picture: HO/AFP
June 8 — Learners and teachers at Olivenhoutbosch Secondary school have stared with teaching and learning, on the first day of schooling following the lockdown that was announced by the president due to the pandemic of Covid-19.

Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/THAPELO MOREBUDI
June 8 — The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Monday that the coronavirus pandemic situation was worsening worldwide and warned against complacency. The WHO said it had recorded its highest daily tally of new infections, with Covid-19 raging in the Americas. The novel coronavirus had killed more than 403,000 people out of at least 7-million infected since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally.

World Health Organisation director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Picture: FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP
June 9 — About 1,000 demonstrators gathered in Oxford to  demand the removal of a statue of Cecil Rhodes, a 19th-century imperialist from Oriel College. Critics say his legacy is steeped in racism. The anti-colonialism, anti-racism protests grew out of racial justice demonstrations that have swept the world after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody. The college said it opposes racism and discrimination in all its forms.

Demonstrators hold placards during a protest called by the Rhodes Must Fall campaign in Oxford, the UK. Picture: CHRISTOPHER FURLONG/GETTY IMAGES
June 9Brazil's supreme court has ruled that the health ministry must revert to releasing the full set of data. At the weekend, the health ministry abruptly removed troves of detailed coronavirus data and said it would no longer publish cumulative totals, causing outrage across the political spectrum.  Brazil's confirmed cases, more than 700,000, are the second highest in the world behind only the US, and the death toll is now more than 37,000.

Activists from the Brazilian NGO Rio de Paz (Peace Rio), dig 100 mock graves on Copacabana beach symbolising deaths from the Covid-19 patients, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Picture: CARL DE SOUZA / AFP
June 10 - South African Weather Service issued a warning of heavy rainfall in the Western Cape. Roads were flooded on the Cape Flats and in most of the informal settlements in Cape Town. 

Pic: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES
June 11 — The Western Cape Disaster Management Centre was concerned about the influx of visitors to the Cape Winelands to see the snowfall on the mountain ranges in the area. The Cape Winelands is one of the five districts flagged as a Covid-19 hotspot. 

A man runs in snow on the Swaarmoed Pass in Ceres, near the ​Matroosberg Nature Reserve, 135km outside Cape Town. Pictures: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES
June 11 - President Donald Trump will be attended a roundtable with local faith leaders, law enforcement officials and small business owners before heading to a private fundraising event.

The roundtable focused on “economic, health and justice disparities” in communities. It will be held at a church that has not yet been named.

US President Donald Trump arrives for a roundtable with faith leaders, law enforcement officials, and small business owners at Gateway Church Dallas Campus in Dallas, Texas, on June 11, 2020. Picture: AFP/NICHOLAS KAMM
June 11 - Brazil's top court waded into the controversy surrounding official reporting of coronavirus death and infection figures, as a supreme court justice ruled the health ministry must revert to releasing the full set of data it had previously made available.

Activists from the Brazilian NGO Rio de Paz (Peace Rio), stand next to 100 mock graves on Copacabana beach symbolizing deaths from coronavirus in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on June 11, 2020, to protest against Brazil's "bad governance" of the pandemic. Picture: AFP/CARL DE SOUZA
