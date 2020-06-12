June 7 — Demonstrators in Bristol tore down a statue of Edward Colston, a 17th-century slave trader and pushed it into Bristol harbour during global anti-racism protests this week. The protest was part of the racial justice movement ignited by George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody,
June 8 — Learners and teachers at Olivenhoutbosch Secondary school have stared with teaching and learning, on the first day of schooling following the lockdown that was announced by the president due to the pandemic of Covid-19.
June 8 — The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Monday that the coronavirus pandemic situation was worsening worldwide and warned against complacency. The WHO said it had recorded its highest daily tally of new infections, with Covid-19 raging in the Americas. The novel coronavirus had killed more than 403,000 people out of at least 7-million infected since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally.
June 9 — About 1,000 demonstrators gathered in Oxford to demand the removal of a statue of Cecil Rhodes, a 19th-century imperialist from Oriel College. Critics say his legacy is steeped in racism. The anti-colonialism, anti-racism protests grew out of racial justice demonstrations that have swept the world after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody. The college said it opposes racism and discrimination in all its forms.
June 9 — Brazil's supreme court has ruled that the health ministry must revert to releasing the full set of data. At the weekend, the health ministry abruptly removed troves of detailed coronavirus data and said it would no longer publish cumulative totals, causing outrage across the political spectrum. Brazil's confirmed cases, more than 700,000, are the second highest in the world behind only the US, and the death toll is now more than 37,000.
June 10 - South African Weather Service issued a warning of heavy rainfall in the Western Cape. Roads were flooded on the Cape Flats and in most of the informal settlements in Cape Town.
June 11 — The Western Cape Disaster Management Centre was concerned about the influx of visitors to the Cape Winelands to see the snowfall on the mountain ranges in the area. The Cape Winelands is one of the five districts flagged as a Covid-19 hotspot.
June 11 - President Donald Trump will be attended a roundtable with local faith leaders, law enforcement officials and small business owners before heading to a private fundraising event.
The roundtable focused on “economic, health and justice disparities” in communities. It will be held at a church that has not yet been named.
