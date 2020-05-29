May 25 — Volunteers and members of the community distribute food in Coronationville, Johannesurg, during the national lockdown in place to slow the spread of Covid-19.
May 25 — After weeks of strict public exercise restrictions, the government announced that South Africans would be allowed to exercise from 6AM to 6PM once level 3 lockdown comes into effect in June. In this picture, people run past the two-face goddess Morphous by artist Lionel Smit, along the Mouille Point promenade.
May 26 — Cape Town is running dangerously low on public hospital ICU beds. While the Western Cape has more than 60% of the country’s total confirmed cases, the city’s public hospitals have fewer than 140 ICU beds. Premier Alan Winde visited the Cape Town Convention Centre, which is usually used for festivals, exhibitions and conferences, but has now been converted into an 850-bed reception centre for Covid-19 patients.
May 27 — A cyclist views a sign referencing the visit by the chief adviser to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings, to Durham, on the gates of Queen’s Park in Glasgow, Scotland. Cummings sparked an outcry when he drove 400km with his wife and child while sick with Covid-19, as most of Britain was shut indoors.
May 27 — A reminder of safety precautions is posted outside a branch of UK clothing brand Topshop inside a mall during the Covid-19 pandemic, in Manila, Philippines.
May 27 — Mass protests have again erupted in Hong Kong. While many parts of the world remain locked down to stem the spread of Covid-19, Hong Kong has managed to keep the number of infections below 2,000. On Wednesday, police guarded an MTR station exit near the legislative council ahead of a debate over a law that bans insulting China’s national anthem.
May 27 — Outrage has grown across the US after George Floyd, an unarmed black man, died while being arrested by a police officer in Minneapolis who pinned him to the ground with his knee. Protesters hold up their fists in front of a row of police officers as protesters gather in downtown Los Angeles.
May 28 — Nurses participate in a Zumba aerobic fitness programme as a way of helping them to cope with working situations during the Covid-19 outbreak, on grounds of the Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya.
May 28 — The government is facing increasing criticism over its policies to contain the coronavirus. Many have branded the illogical or inconsistent. On Thursday, minister in the justice, crime prevention and security cluster briefed the media on the regulations set to take effect under level 3 lockdown.
May 28 — The Bryan Habana Foundation and its partner, Ozow, donated R40,000 and food provisions to FoodForward SA at its main warehouse in Cape Town. Habana, pictured here, and the Ozow team also plan to make up 200 food parcels, which Habana will distribute to charities of his choice.
May 28 — This aerial view shows the newly delivered temporary residential units in Wilgespruit, Johannesburg. About 70 families have been living for years in the adjacent tented camp, and have now been relocated in the temporary units in time for winter.