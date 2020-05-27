Wary travel-hungry Americans turn to ‘Covid Campers’
Sales of RVs (recreational vehicles) rise as airports and cruise ships are now off-limits due to fear of coronavirus
27 May 2020 - 05:00
Floor traffic at Mike Regan’s two RV (recreational vehicle) dealerships outside Austin, Texas, is up 30% compared with last May. And the reason is fear.
Cooped-up Americans desperate to get out after months of lockdowns are dreaming of doing something — anything — that resembles a vacation.
