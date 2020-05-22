May 17 — The lockdown regulations, which first came into effect in late March aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19, are facing growing criticism, described as nonsensical, contradictory, or petty at times. One shelter has even resorted to court action saying the regulations are preventing it from feeding the poor. Pictured below: In Kliptown, Soweto, 102 families received food parcels.
May 19 — After a number of delays the basic education minister this week announced that schools will gradually reopen from June, starting with grades 12 and 7.
May 19 — President Cyril Ramaphosa led a virtual meeting of the AU contact group on Libya as chair. The aim of the meeting was to take stock of progress made in relation to the resolutions of its inaugural meeting held in March in Oyo, Republic of Congo.
May 19 — Colombia and hard-hit Brazil have agreed to increase the military presence along their Amazonian border and share information in an effort to fight an increasing number of coronavirus cases in the area. Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro has been widely criticised for shrugging off the severity of the pandemic. He has now recommended the use of an 86-year-old antimalarial drug against the virus despite dangerous side effects.
May 19 — Family and friends say farewell at the Maitland cemetery in Cape Town to eNCA cameraman Lungile Tom who died of Covid-19.
May 20 — The World Food Programme’s chief economist estimates up to 260-million people in the world face acute hunger this year. As large parts of SA’s economy remain shut, the queues for food paint a dire picture. Thousands gathered for food parcels from organisations at the Iterileng Informal settlement near Laudium in Pretoria. The provincial government said it alone had distributed food parcels to more than 600,000 people since late March.
May 20 — A Huitoto indigenous man wearing a face mask sails on a boat along the Takana river in Leticia, department of Amazonas, Colombia on May 20 2020 during the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.
May 21 — Some areas are open again in France after people spent weeks in lockdown. Police officers asked people, who enjoyed a sunny day in front of the hotel Les Invalides in Paris, to keep their distance,
May 21 — Peru has become the second Latin American country after Brazil to reach 100,000 coronavirus cases, according to health ministry figures. A priest conducts a ceremony after the funeral of Covid-19 victims at El Angel cemetery in Lima.
May 21 — As the US battles the novel coronavirus, the country with the highest number of confirmed cases, more than 10,000 people had to evacuate their homes in Michigan after two dams failed after heavy rains triggered what officials warned will be historic flooding. A man walks across a washed out West Saginaw Road in Sanford.