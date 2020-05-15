May 12 — Seven weeks into a nationwide lockdown and concerns over food shortages for many of SA’s poor are growing. The mayor of Johannesburg warned that a million people in the city alone are in need of food aid. Many organisations have stepped up to feed communities in need, as pictured below, in Vrededorp, Johannsburg.
May 13 — To much relief, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday that parts of SA could move to level 3 lockdown, needed to curb the Covid-19 pandemic, by the end of the month, while more sectors would be allowed to operate under level 4. During a televised address to the nation, the president also admitted to mistakes by his administration.
May 14 — Of a range of strict regulations aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus, some have been met with widespread criticism, with many of the country’s most vulnerable still forced to expose themselves to dangerous conditions. Some queues by social grant recipients reportedly stretched for kilometres. The people below were queueing outside Sassa offices in the Cape Town CBD.
May 14 — Despite criticism of the government’s decision to limit the time citizens are allowed to exercise in public, South Africans, even 90-year-old Yamina Oliver, grabbed at the opportunity to stretch their legs with both hands.
May 14 — Human settlements, water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu announced that advocate Terry Motau would lead a team to probe fraud, corruption and irregular expenditure reports involving her department. She was pictured in Mamelodi shortly after the announcement where she inspected temporary residential units being built to reduce the number of occupants in hostels.
May 14 — After new cases of Covid-19 in Wuhan, China, where the pandemic began, authorities ordered that all 11-million residents be tested. People queued across the city so medical workers could tested by taking swab samples.
May 14 — As lockdown measures in SA continue to be eased, a number of public transport operators have taken steps to ensure the safety of commuters, in line with the government’s stringent restrictions. A commuter wearing a mask walks through a sanitation tunnel at the Rea Vaya Thokoza Park bus station in Soweto, Johannesburg.
May 14 — The total number of lives lost to Covid-19 this week surpassed the 300,000 mark. Below, an aerial view of new graves built inside the Pantheon of San Lorenzo Tezonco in Mexico City.
May 14 — As many informal jobs remain frozen under the level 4 lockdown in SA, many sit without work, dependent on support from the state. Many foreign nationals, however, are unable to access social grants. More than 50 residents occupy this building in Johannesburg.
May 14 — US President Donald Trump is under increasing pressure as the supreme court considers a request for lawmakers to scrutinise his financial records and there is ongoing criticism over his administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. In between arguments with journalists and tweeting “OBAMAGATE!”, Trump again turned his focus to China.
May 15 — A number of countries in Europe started reopening businesses this week as new coronavirus cases continued to slow. Men wearing protective overalls and masks carry sanitising spray during the sanitation of St Peter’s Basilica in The Vatican.
May 15 — After two years of delays, ailing carrier SAA released its financial results for 2018 and 2019 to reveal substantial loses. The state-owned airline, which was put into business rescue on December 5, has posted more than R32bn in losses over a decade.