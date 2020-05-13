Life MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Screw it — for many, cork is still the way to go Despite the virtues of screw-tops, the emotional connection to those woody stoppers persists BL PREMIUM

Michael Nash is an Australian from an IT background with a deep interest in Cape wines. He had planned to direct a luxury wine tourism programme to SA before the incompetence of our tourism authorities — rather than Covid-19 — put paid to the idea.

This doesn’t mean he’s given up drinking the top wines from many of our best-known producers. On the contrary, though he is permitted to buy wine where he has been locked down (you could argue that, unlike SA, Australia’s collective leadership is at least smarter than its prime minister), he has chosen to plunder his Cape wine collection.