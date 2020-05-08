May 4 — NPO Moms Who Care has put smiles on the faces of hundreds of children and vulnerable people in Hanover Park in Cape Town, a community facing a hunger crisis since the lockdown took effect. The group has been feeding up to 800 residents since the lockdown started — mostly out of their pockets.
May 5 — People with wheel barrows wait in line for food parcels on day 40 of the national lockdown as a result of Covid-19 in Olievenhoutbosch, Centurion.
May 5 — Police broke up a peaceful protest by surfers on Muizenberg beach in Cape Town, arresting protesters and even chasing a man on a bicycle. Police said two men were arrested after a group of about 30 descended on the beach suburb and demanded the right to surf during lockdown.
Surfers held their boards at their sides and stood on the beachfront promenade 2m apart. Some used their boards as placards with messages scrawled on the underside, while others spoke to journalists about their frustrations.
May 5 — A survey by the Human Sciences Research Council put the national average of hunger at 27.8%, saying the prevalence of hunger has reached “disturbing” levels. People queued to receive food during a distribution in the Johannesburg CBD.
May 6 — Business for SA called for an urgent reopening of SA’s economy as it warned that as many as 4-million jobs could be lost due to the Covid-19 crisis, with economic activity taking three to five years before returning to pre-crisis levels.
May 7 — Temperature checks, compulsory face masks and scrupulous hygiene — it’s more like going to a hospital than a school, but the Shanghai students returning to class after three months of a Covid-19 lockdown are thrilled to be there. More senior pupils went back to school in Shanghai, China, this week in a staggered reopening following the closures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.
May 7 — This area was disinfected before displaced Syrians gathered to break their fast in their destroyed neighbourhood in Atareb, in the rebel-held western countryside of Syria's Aleppo province.
May 7 — Few activities are available to those under lockdown. given the restrictions, but taking a peak at the last super-moon of the year required no travel or gathering. May’s full moon, known as the Full Flower Moon, sets behind the Statue of Liberty in New York City.
May 8 — Coronavirus clipped Comair’s wings this week as the company went into business rescue and suspended trading on the JSE. With planes restricted from operating, the airline industry has taken a huge knock.