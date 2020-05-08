May 5 — Police broke up a peaceful protest by surfers on Muizenberg beach in Cape Town, arresting protesters and even chasing a man on a bicycle. Police said two men were arrested after a group of about 30 descended on the beach suburb and demanded the right to surf during lockdown.

Surfers held their boards at their sides and stood on the beachfront promenade 2m apart. Some used their boards as placards with messages scrawled on the underside, while others spoke to journalists about their frustrations.​