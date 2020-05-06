Pandemic could nudge us towards leaner, lighter, local travel
The coronavirus crisis might help snuff out carbon-heavy mass tourism and excessive air travel
06 May 2020 - 05:00
Even before the lockdown, the travel industry was reeling from a year in which setbacks were heaped on challenges — so much so that it was already starting to look like the end of an era.
First came a rush of awareness about the urgency of climate change (almost overnight, being a travel writer went from one of the most dinner-party-braggable professions to something morally dubious). Then numerous cities staged protests against overtourism, Thomas Cook collapsed, Venice flooded and the Australian bush burnt. And then came the virus. What Extinction Rebellion campaigner could have dreamt that six months after their protests in London, they would look up above the capital to see blue skies unsullied by a single vapour trail?
