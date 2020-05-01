The week in pictures

April 26 — Soldiers and police officers patrolled neighbourhoods across SA, charged with enforcing strict lockdown rules aimed at curbing the spread of Sars-CoV-2. This patrol was in the high-density areas of Johannesburg’s Yeoville and the inner city, where authorities reminded people about adhering to social distancing. Some people were arrested for allegedly breaking the lockdown rules.
April 26 — The eurozone economy contracted by 3.8% in the first three months of 2020 as industries came to a halt amid lockdown restrictions in the fight against Covid-19. Below, a general view of the illuminated Eiffel Tower and the Pont Neuf bridge reflected on the Seine river in Paris.
April 27 — It will require innovative thinking and lots of resources for South Africans to repair the country’s “shattered” economy, especially with the Covid-19 pandemic setting back previous attempts at recovery by years, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday as the country observed Freedom Day.
April 28 — Social unrest has erupted in Khayelitsha, where police and soldiers have been trying to prevent land grabs for the past two weeks during lockdown.
April 29 — Italian anaesthesiologist Dr Marino De Rosa takes care of a patient at the ICU of the Covid unit where he works at the San Filippo Neri hospital in Rome. It’s a tough job involving long hours wearing uncomfortable sterile coveralls, the risk of contamination, and fear for oneself and those close to you, but he says it is brings a feeling of being useful.
April 29 — As people across the world were confined to their homes, social media has shown how animals have been taking advantage of their new freedom. Barbary macaque monkeys looking for food climb the windscreen of a vehicle on the road in the forest of Azrou near the Moroccan city of Ifrane.
April 30 — Japan’s Mount Fuji is seen from the town of Fujiyoshida. The country’s prime minister plans to extend a national state of emergency. Residents have also been called on not to visit friends and family during what is known as Golden Week, usually one of the busiest travel periods.
April 30 — President Cyril Ramaphosa tries on personal protective equipment donated to health-care workers at the Takealot warehouse in Kempton Park, east of Johannesburg. The equipment will be shipped throughout the country in preparation for an expected uptick in confirmed cases as lockdown restrictions are slowly eased.
April 30 — This week, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the US surpassed 3-million. The US flag illuminates a street in Times Square amid the Covid-19 pandemic in New York City, one of the worst affected regions.
May 1 — On Friday, SA not only observed Workers’ Day, but scores also took to the streets for some fresh air after being confined to their homes for more than a month. Friday marked the first day of a relaxed lockdown aimed at reactivating the economy.