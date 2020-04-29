Life The lowdown on a lockdown whisky collection A new generation of collectors has embraced a boom in online auctions during the global retreat to couch and study BL PREMIUM

A passionate whisky collector once told me that single malts are as intricate as jazz, with a texture like velvet. Who wouldn’t want to drink that?

The number of these aficionados is growing everywhere, from Manhattan to Ho Chi Minh City. “Whiskies,” says Chris Munro of Christie’s auction house, “offer as rich and complex a landscape as fine wine.”