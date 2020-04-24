April 18 — An additional 73,000 soldiers are to be deployed into SA’s streets to enforce lockdown regulations. The defence minister said the initial 3,000 soldiers deployed was simply not enough. SA National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers patrolled the streets in Yeoville and the inner city, including Hillbrow, Johannesburg at the weekend.
April 21 — A gunman who drove a mock-up police car killed at least 16 people including a police official in a shooting rampage across Nova Scotia, Canadian federal police said on Sunday, the worst case of its kind in the country’s history. The shooter, identified as Gabriel Wortman, 51, was shot dead by officers after a 12-hour manhunt across the eastern province ended on Sunday morning.
April 22 — During the third week of a five-week lockdown, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced plans to ease restrictions and gradually reopen the economy from May 1. This along with a R500bn economic support package aimed at assisting the worst hit businesses, workers, and those without any income. This aerial view shows residents gathering on a roof of a building in the Johannesburg CBD.
April 22 — The severity of the virus is clear as more than 190,000 people had lost their lives by Friday morning. An aerial picture shows a burial taking place at an area where new graves have been dug up at the Nossa Senhora Aparecida cemetery in Manaus, in the Amazon forest in Brazil. The new grave area hosts suspected and confirmed victims of the coronavirus pandemic.
April 22 — The British government came under sustained pressure over its coronavirus response on Wednesday when MPs got their first major opportunity in a month to hold it to account. With the latest hospital death toll from the virus rising to 18,100, stand-in leader foreign secretary Dominic Raab faced a barrage of tough questions.
April 22 — Nurses, doctors and administration workers at St Barnabas Hospital in Libode in the Eastern Cape went on strike to compel the provincial government to provide them with adequate personal protective equipment to deal with patients who have tested positive for Covid-19. Their strike follows another one at Glen Grey Hospital in Cacadu this week.
April 23 — Lockdown conditions have been extended in a number of countries, resulting in creative ways to pass the time in isolation. A film was projected onto a giant screen at a park so that quarantined people in their apartments could watch a movie from home in Bogota, Colombia.
April 23 — As the world awaits the development of either a vaccine or treatment, preventive measures are all that stand between the public and Covid-19. Firefighters wearing protective clothing sprayed disinfectant along a street in Yangon, Myanmar.
April 23 — As the novel coronavirus continues to spread, the invaluable role of health-care workers is demonstrated daily. A band performed for medical staff at the Lebanese hospital Notre Dame des Secours in Byblos to thank them. The workers responded by breaking out in dance.
April 23 — Social distancing measures have been implemented across the globe, changing the shopping habits of millions. Such measures are expected to remain in place for some time. Customers queue to enter an Asda supermarket in Leeds, northern England.
April 24 — President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday evening that SA is to implement a risk-adjusted strategy that will see the Covid-19 national lockdown ease slightly from the beginning of May. Some businesses will reopen under strict conditions, but many of the restrictions will remain in place, as the risk of infection remains high.