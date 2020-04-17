The week in pictures

April 13 - SA’s lockdown has bought the country time to prepare the health system for Covid-19, but there is no escape from the highly contagious coronavirus, which could take months if not years to overcome, members of health minister Zweli Mkhize’s advisory committee warned on Monday night.
April 13 — Medical supplies arrive at OR Tambo International Airport from Guangzhou, China, on April 13 2020. The supplies were donated to SA to help with the fight against Covid-19.
April 13 — The department of environment, forestry and fisheries has teamed up with the packaging industry to provide food vouchers to waste reclaimers, to cushion them from the hardships brought by the national lockdown.
April 14 — US President Donald Trump instructed his administration to temporarily halt funding to the World Health Organisation for taking China’s claims about the coronavirus “at face value” and failing to share information about the pandemic as it spread.
April 15 — A crucial cabinet meeting on Wednesday to plan SA’s response to Covid-19 and the resulting economic crisis ended inconclusively with no decisions taken and all proposals put off until later.
The government’s inaction comes as the economy buckles under the burden of the lockdown and social unrest and crime emerge in communities under stress.
April 15 — Finance minister Tito Mboweni raised the possibility of SA seeking assistance from the IMF for the first time to deal with the economic repercussions from the lockdown. According to Mboweni, SA is also in talks with the World Bank for a $60m package.
April 15 — Four people with links to the military have tested positive for the coronavirus. According to the surgeon-general, none are uniformed members nor members deployed in support of the SA Police Service. Three of the positive cases are in the Western Cape and one in Gauteng.
April 16 — The national lockdown implemented to curb the spread of Covid-19 will be phased out instead of coming to an abrupt halt, co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said on Thursday. “There are measures that will remain beyond the lockdown,” she said during a media briefing.
April 16 — SA’s coronavirus lockdown is offering an unexpected chance for homeless people to have a roof over their heads. Thousands are being housed in sports stadiums, schools and other public spaces, partly to try to stop them contracting or spreading Covid-19.