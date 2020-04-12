Lady beards and beetroot roots: the pandemic isn’t pretty

Paris — It’s not pretty but it’s true. The first victim of the coronavirus has been personal grooming.

With hairdressers, nail bars and beauty therapists shuttered by lockdowns, many people around the world are in danger of letting themselves go.

That is the fear of stylists and colourists worried about having to salvage something from the havoc wreaked on eyebrows and hair by DIY plucking, waxing, dyeing and cutting.

“Don’t touch your eyebrows above all,” pleaded Olivier Échaudemaison, creative director of the French cosmetics brand Guerlain. “Let them grow — leave a virgin forest,” said the man who once looked after make-up for screen legends Audrey Hepburn and Sophia Loren.

Feel free to experiment with make-up, Echaudemaison said, because “if it doesn’t work you just take a tissue and you start again, but anything with hair is a lot more risky”.

British make-up guru Sali Hughes, whose Beauty Banks charity has been giving donated cosmetics and toiletries to hard-pressed health staff since the Covid-19 pandemic started, also cautioned about some of the wackier homemade beauty tips circulating on social media.