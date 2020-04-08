Life Lessons from the South Pole: keep your joys simple BL PREMIUM

“At home I enjoy large helpings. Down here I’m learning to value small pleasures. The subtle shades of the snow. The light wind. Hot drinks. Cloud formations.”

I wrote this on day 22 while walking alone to the South Pole. In the course of three weeks I’d not seen nor heard a sign of life. No people, no animals, no aircraft. I’d put about 500km behind me and had more than 800km to go. When I began that journey I felt that everything around me was completely white and flat, all the way to the horizon, and that above the horizon it was blue.