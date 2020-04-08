Lessons from the South Pole: keep your joys simple
08 April 2020 - 05:00
“At home I enjoy large helpings. Down here I’m learning to value small pleasures. The subtle shades of the snow. The light wind. Hot drinks. Cloud formations.”
I wrote this on day 22 while walking alone to the South Pole. In the course of three weeks I’d not seen nor heard a sign of life. No people, no animals, no aircraft. I’d put about 500km behind me and had more than 800km to go. When I began that journey I felt that everything around me was completely white and flat, all the way to the horizon, and that above the horizon it was blue.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now