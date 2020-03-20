March 15 — The US Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the second time in less than two weeks on Sunday in another emergency move to help shore up the US economy amid the rapidly escalating global coronavirus pandemic. In a statement, the central bank said it was cutting rates to a target range of 0%-0.25%. The Fed already cut interest rates by 0.5 of a percentage point on March 3 at an emergency meeting, the first rate cut outside a regularly scheduled policy meeting since the financial crisis in 2008.