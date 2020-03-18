New free service puts live news channels on computer desktops

24-hour news channels are a key source of information on the pandemic both in SA and globally, but it’s not always possible or practical to keep a TV running. DStv Now for web browsers has a solution in the form of picture-in-picture to keep a small news window running in the corner of a computer desktop.

This technology isn’t new, but there has been an important change to the DStv Now free service. Six news channels have now been added to this service, meaning everyone can keep a news window running on their computer while they work, no DStv subscription needed.

The following news channels have been added to DStv Now’s free service:

BBC World

CNN

eNCA

SABC News

Newzroom Afrika

Euronews Now

In addition to these news channels, this free service also has the following channels available to watch: Channel O, PBS (for the kids), SuperSport Play, and TBN. It also has episodes of some of SA’s best-loved soapies also available free, including Igazi, The River, Isibaya, Binnelanders, Suidooster and Die Ware Naarheid.