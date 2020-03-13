The week in pictures

March 12 — US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he was not concerned about being exposed to the coronavirus after dining last week with a Brazilian government official who has since tested positive for the disease. Brazilian officials on Thursday confirmed that Brazil's communications secretary, Fabio Wajngarten, had contracted the virus and is now under quarantine at his home. Wajngarten had been on an official visit to the US with President Jair Bolsonaro, and posted a picture on Instagram of the meeting at Trump's Florida resort at the weekend, showing him standing next to Trump. Vice-president Mike Pence was also next to Trump.