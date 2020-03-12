Life It’s Mars or bust for Elon Musk CEO fears that unless SpaceX ups its progress, he will be dead by the time it reaches the planet BL PREMIUM

While others worry about economies slipping into recession and markets melting down, Elon Musk’s biggest concern is that his rocket company, SpaceX, may fail to accomplish its foundational mission — getting to Mars — before he dies.

“If we don’t improve our pace of progress, I’m definitely going to be dead before we go to Mars,” Musk said at the Satellite 2020 conference in Washington on Monday.