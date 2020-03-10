Life Bland fake-meat burgers are Beyond exorbitant In the world of meat-free patties, someone’s scoring — and it’s not the consumer BL PREMIUM

The Beyond Burger is still trending. Actually, it’s trending harder and heavier than the last time I looked. I’m really surprised. I know that “plant-based” eating is in, but still I’m surprised, and that’s because the blob just doesn’t live up to the hype. Not even slightly.

I’ve tried it from three different burger places, as well as cooking the “raw” discs in my kitchen. Beyond Burger (who make noises about being in it for the planet rather than the money) go on ad infinitum about it being exactly like meat. In fact, they tell us, you actually don’t need animals to make meat. Well, perhaps petri-dish meat can lay claim to that, but this patty really doesn’t convince me. It may contain all the required amino acids, but that doesn’t seem to have worked much alchemy.