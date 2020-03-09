Men are more susceptible to coronavirus than women
The imbalance may be caused by men suffering more underlying health problems or women having a stronger immune system
09 March 2020 - 05:05
Coronavirus is far more deadly for men than women, with males 65% more likely to die from an infection than females, new analysis shows.
The latest breakdown of figures from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Chinese scientists shows that of all suspected cases 1.7% of women who contract the virus will die, compared with 2.8% of men.
