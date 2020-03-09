Life Long and short of it: people of average height tend to have better health It seems that being of average height might be the answer to every day health qualms BL PREMIUM

The average height for an adult man across the UK is 1.75m; for women, it’s 1.6m. If you’re around those heights the world is your oyster. You probably won’t struggle to reach the higher shelves at a supermarket or hit your head on ceilings.

But stray away from the average and you find that your height can have a few surprising effects on your overall health.