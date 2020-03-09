Life Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Can I eat my daily Crunchie and still lose weight? Fat loss is about more than just calories in vs calories out BL PREMIUM

Q: I am addicted to chocolate and I just can’t cut it out. What can I do to still lose fat and eat my daily Crunchie?

A: This question is the fitness equivalent of asking the metro cops if you may do 160km/h for a few minutes every Sunday because your licence is up to date and you’re good at stopping at red lights.