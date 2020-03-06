March 4 — Fighting in northwest Syria has rendered large parts of the region uninhabitable for civilians now crammed into a small area where conditions are dire, the Harvard Humanitarian Initiative’s latest Signal Program report said. Satellite imagery of towns and camps in Idlib province, where the Syrian regime has been pressing a devastating offensive since December, shows nearly one-third of buildings have been significantly damaged or destroyed. More than half of the nearly 1-million people displaced in the area over the past three months are children, tens of thousands of whom are sleeping rough in the bitter cold.