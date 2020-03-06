March 1 — Police forcibly removed hundreds of migrants who had been living for months in Cape Town’s popular Greenmarket Square. Cape Town had sought an injunction after about 700 foreign nationals, mainly from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Burundi, occupied the area’s sidewalks. A court in February granted the city the right to enforce its bylaws which prohibit sleeping, washing, defecating or cooking on the streets, which it did on Sunday.
March 1 — Greece invoked an emergency clause of European treaties on Sunday and suspended accepting asylum applications, after an influx of migrants seeking refuge in Europe raised tensions along its heavily fortified border with Turkey. The rapidly evolving crisis came after Turkey told millions of migrants and asylum seekers hosted on its soil that it won’t stand in the way if they want to leave.
March 2 — Guyanans headed to the polls on Monday for an election that will decide who oversees an oil boom set to transform the poor South American country. The new government faces a test of whether it can sustainably manage a sudden influx of natural resource wealth. Irfaan Ali, a 39-year-old former housing minister from the opposition People’s Progressive Party, is seeking to unseat incumbent President David Granger, whose five-year tenure coincided with the discovery of billions of barrels of crude offshore by a consortium led by ExxonMobil.
March 3 — The US Federal Reserve cut interest rates on Tuesday in an emergency move designed to shield the world’s largest economy from the impact of the coronavirus, as Group of Seven finance officials pledged “appropriate”, unspecific policy moves. The coronavirus emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019.
March 3 — At least 19 people died as tornadoes ripped through Tennessee early on Tuesday, destroying buildings and toppling power lines hours before the southern US state was to vote in Super Tuesday primaries, officials said. Devastation could be seen across the rubble-strewn state capital Nashville, where a tornado touched down shortly after midnight.
March 4 — Democratic presidential hopeful and former vice-president Joe Biden took the lead to become the Democratic challenger after clinching key states including Texas on Super Tuesday. House Democrats have requested Secret Service protection for presidential candidates amid security concerns after a group of protesters stormed the stage at a Biden campaign event on Tuesday.
March 4 — Coloured powder is thrown over villagers during the Lathmar Holi celebration in the village of Barsana on the outskirts of Mathura in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Lathmar Holi is a local celebration of the Hindu festival of Holi.
March 4 — Fighting in northwest Syria has rendered large parts of the region uninhabitable for civilians now crammed into a small area where conditions are dire, the Harvard Humanitarian Initiative’s latest Signal Program report said. Satellite imagery of towns and camps in Idlib province, where the Syrian regime has been pressing a devastating offensive since December, shows nearly one-third of buildings have been significantly damaged or destroyed. More than half of the nearly 1-million people displaced in the area over the past three months are children, tens of thousands of whom are sleeping rough in the bitter cold.
March 5 — Australia dodged the Sydney rain to beat SA by five runs on Thursday and set up a Women’s Twenty20 World Cup final against an Indian who earlier progressed to the final for the first time without a ball being bowled.
March 5 — SA has become the seventh country in Africa to confirm a case of the latest coronavirus outbreak. Health minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Thursday that a SA man who had travelled to Italy with his wife had contracted Covid-19.