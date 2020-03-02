Should you care if your fund won any awards?

Morningstar last week made individual fund awards for the best equity fund investing predominantly in SA to Kagiso Equity Alpha Fund, for the best high-equity multi-asset fund to the Kagiso Balanced Fund, and for the best global equity fund to Nedgroup Global Equity Fund.

In the same categories, the Raging Bull Awards also recognised the Kagiso Equity Alpha Fund, but gave its leading award for a multi-asset fund to the Investec Managed Fund and its offshore fund award to the UK-domiciled Fundsmith Equity Fund.

The differences in the awards are a product of their different methodologies — measurement periods may be three- or five-year periods, periods may be weighted, returns may be straight or adjusted for risk.

When it comes to the awards for the best houses, these are made on the basis of risk-adjusted performance across the manager’s range of funds but rules differ around the number of funds, which ones qualify and the performance measures.

While both awards try to ensure winning funds and houses are consistent performers, the awards still take a snapshot in time and look back at past performance.

Past performance

As the warning goes, past performance is no guarantee of future performance, and to know if a manager will continue to perform you need to look less at the numbers and more at the quality of the manager.

At most, these accolades may affirm that your chosen fund is one that delivers returns and has an investment philosophy that works, but this should not be your starting point or the sole basis on which you choose a fund.

You should begin by identifying funds that suit your investment needs, your time horizon and both your ability to withstand temporary losses as well as your ability to tolerate or stay invested in funds whose returns may be move up and down with the markets.

When it comes to choosing the manager, take some lessons in what to look for from professional fund buyers such as discretionary investment managers who put portfolios together for financial advisers’ clients, or from managers who outsource the management of their funds to other managers.

Victoria Reuvers, MD of Morningstar Investment Management — the local discretionary investment manager in the group — says there are five key criteria to consider about a manager, and past performance is probably the least important when it comes to making decisions about future investments.

Performance is often a by-product of the other important characteristics: an ethical parent company; a clear investment process; a solid investment team and a fair price for service, Reuvers says.