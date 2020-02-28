Life Why we eat too much: the new science of appetite Obesity is on the rise, and our approach to weight loss isn’t working. Andrew Jenkinson explains why it’s time for a rethink BL PREMIUM

Andrew Jenkinson was once as prejudiced as most people are about obesity. He said those who tipped the scales at more than 120kg but carried on eating regardless, often bingeing on calorific foods, were irresponsible and lacked willpower.

Today, he thinks differently. His understanding of the science of hunger and weight means he appreciates being obese isn’t the lifestyle choice he once said it was.