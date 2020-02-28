Why we eat too much: the new science of appetite
Obesity is on the rise, and our approach to weight loss isn’t working. Andrew Jenkinson explains why it’s time for a rethink
28 February 2020 - 05:05
Andrew Jenkinson was once as prejudiced as most people are about obesity. He said those who tipped the scales at more than 120kg but carried on eating regardless, often bingeing on calorific foods, were irresponsible and lacked willpower.
Today, he thinks differently. His understanding of the science of hunger and weight means he appreciates being obese isn’t the lifestyle choice he once said it was.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now