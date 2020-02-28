February 27 — Iran restricted access to one of Shiite Islam’s holiest shrines in the coronavirus-hit city of Qom. Visitors to the shrine would be provided with handwashing liquids and masks, said health minister Saeed Namaki. They must “not gather together in groups but just pray and leave”.

Iranian officials have reported 26 deaths and 245 infections. But one conservative parliamentarian from the city claimed the number of deaths was closer to 50. Authorities also cancelled the main Friday weekly prayers in Tehran, Qom and Mashhad as well as in the capitals of 22 of Iran’s 31 provinces and other infected areas.