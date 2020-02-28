February 23 — Broad-based support across age, racial and ideological groups propelled Bernie Sanders to a dominant victory in Nevada's Democratic caucuses, tightening his grip on the front-runner spot in the race to find a challenger to President Donald Trump.
February 24 — US President Donald Trump got a rapturous welcome in India on Monday, addressing a huge rally at the world’s biggest cricket stadium in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat, in western India, and then holding hands with wife Melania Trump, at the Taj Mahal. Trump praised Modi, adding, “America loves India. America respects India and America will always be faithful and loyal friends to the Indian people.”
February 24 — Harvey Weinstein was convicted of rape and a criminal sexual act more than two years after allegations against the Hollywood power broker sparked the #metoo movement, but was acquitted of charges that could have resulted in a life sentence.
February 25 — Thousands of fans, former team mates and celebrities gathered at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles to attend a special memorial service for basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, who died in a helicopter crash on January 26.
February 26 — On Wednesday, finance minister Tito Mboweni announced plans to tighten government spending, including a major cut to public sector wages, in an effort to avoid a looming financial crunch and downgrade. In his annual budget speech to parliament, Mboweni vowed to take the axe to the public service wage bill. “There's lots of cleaning-up things we can do,” he said.
February 26 — Dubbed the “pharaoh” by his detractors, Hosni Mubarak, Egypt’s longest-serving ruler in more than 150 years before being forced from office by a popular uprising, died this week. On Wednesday, Egypt held a military funeral for him. Mubarak was sentenced to life in prison for conspiring to murder 239 demonstrators during the 18-day revolt in 2011, but was freed in 2017 after being cleared of those charges.
February 27 — Iran restricted access to one of Shiite Islam’s holiest shrines in the coronavirus-hit city of Qom. Visitors to the shrine would be provided with handwashing liquids and masks, said health minister Saeed Namaki. They must “not gather together in groups but just pray and leave”.
Iranian officials have reported 26 deaths and 245 infections. But one conservative parliamentarian from the city claimed the number of deaths was closer to 50. Authorities also cancelled the main Friday weekly prayers in Tehran, Qom and Mashhad as well as in the capitals of 22 of Iran’s 31 provinces and other infected areas.
February 27 — Kevin de Bruyne orchestrated a dramatic Manchester City comeback on Wednesday as they stunned Real Madrid 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu, to reach the Champions League quarterfinals. Madrid looked on course to edge a cagey contest after Isco’s smart finish early in the second half, but De Bruyne teed up Gabriel Jesus in the 78th minute and then tucked away a penalty in the 83rd.
February 27 — Guinea police clashed with opposition protesters and the army was put on alert on Thursday, three days before a tense referendum on President Alpha Conde’s contested reforms.
February 28 — While the men’s team struggled in their Twenty20 encounters against Australia, their female counterparts have been hard at work Down Under, leading group B. Pictured below: SA’s Laura Wolvaardt dives to a successful catch to dismiss Thailand’s Sornnarin Tippoch during the Twenty20 women’s World Cup cricket match in Canberra.