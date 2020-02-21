February 20 — Thousands of people took part in vigils across Germany on Thursday after a gunman killed nine people at a shisha bar and a cafe in the city of Hanau. Chancellor Angela Merkel condemned the “poison” of racism after the attack. The suspect was later found dead at his home along with his 72-year-old mother. Below: people place candles and flowers at the “Brueder Grimm” monument after a vigil for the victims.