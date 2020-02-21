February 16 — Storm Dennis swept across Britain on Sunday causing heavy flooding and high winds. The government weather agency issued a rare red warning, saying there was a risk of “significant impacts from flooding” that included a “danger to life”. Flood water surrounds an abandoned car after the River Trent burst its banks, in Gunthorpe, Nottinghamshire.
February 16 — US President Donald Trump took a loop around the Daytona 500 racetrack on Sunday in his presidential limousine, drawing cheers from fans at Nascar’s most prestigious race not long after completing a dramatic fly-by on Air Force One.
February 18 — Apple warned that its sales would suffer because of the outbreak of the coronavirus while the head of a leading hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, died of the disease. Italian urban artist Salvatore Benintende, aka “TVBOY”, created a poster depicting Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa wearing a protective mask and holding a mobile phone, in Barcelona, Spain.
February 18 — Ten people were killed in an attack in the region of Beni, eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, reports said. The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militia, blamed for numerous attacks in the area, were again held responsible. Soldier took part in a foot patrol in the village of Manzalaho near Beni, after the attack.
February 18 — MPs debated President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address this week. On Tuesday, the National Assembly was plunged into chaos after allegations and counter-allegations of gender-based violence between ANC and EFF MPs.
February 19 — While the death toll of the coronavirus continued to climb this week, Chinese health officials say their control efforts are working after a big drop in new cases. This photo shows police officers wearing protective face masks riding horses on their way to visit residents who live in remote areas in Altay, in the Xinjiang region, to promote the awareness of the virus.
February 20 — Turkey and Russia exchanged warnings on Wednesday after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened an “imminent” operation in Syria. Syrian aid workers called urgently for a ceasefire and international help for nearly a million people fleeing the Russian-backed onslaught in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province — the biggest wave of displaced civilians in the nine-year conflict.
February 20 — Replying to the state of the nation debate on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned suggestions by FW de Klerk that apartheid was not a crime against humanity, saying such utterances are tantamount to treason. He also condemned the politicisation of gender-based violence by some MPs.
February 20 — Thousands of people took part in vigils across Germany on Thursday after a gunman killed nine people at a shisha bar and a cafe in the city of Hanau. Chancellor Angela Merkel condemned the “poison” of racism after the attack. The suspect was later found dead at his home along with his 72-year-old mother. Below: people place candles and flowers at the “Brueder Grimm” monument after a vigil for the victims.
February 20 — Devotees gathered throughout the week ahead of the annual festival Maha Shivaratri, dedicated to the “Great Night of Shiva”, a Hindu deity for which believers pray and fast. A sadhu (Hindu holy man) smears his face near the Pashupatinath Temple on the eve of the Hindu festival — starting on Friday — in Kathmandu.