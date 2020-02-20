Life Live your best life but spare a thought for your social media ghost Researchers are calling for more clarity on how our digital and genetic afterlife is managed BL PREMIUM

Before you die, please think about your digital and genetic afterlife, researchers have urged.

The expanding use of technology means people now leave an extensive body of personal information behind them when they die — a digital and genetic legacy that requires careful handling, according to academics at the American Association for the Advancement of Science annual meeting in Seattle.