Life Running the gauntlet of packaging in the food aisles Is it our own fault for buying into the marketing madness?

It seems we have to be ever craftier to avoid the marketing ploys of the food industry. As packaging becomes ever sexier, and trends move faster, it’s damn hard to keep up. It’s not necessarily that the products being sold are particularly, actively, bad for you, it’s that the overall net effect on your diet is that you’re poorer with no benefit, or even that you’re buying items you’re opposed to. And in these penniless times, parting with more cash for no gain seems kinda daft.

Is it our own fault, buying into the marketing madness? I think not: we’re busy, we’re bombarded, and we’re looking to the food producers for quick solutions (and increasingly, absolution).