Global tourism industry suffers as Chinese visitors stay at home
Owners of hotels, shops and popular tourist sites worry about long-term effect of coronavirus crisis
19 February 2020 - 05:00
Chinese tour groups in Moscow’s Red Square, outside the Louvre museum in Paris and under the shadow of Dubai’s Burj al-Arab were, until this month, commonplace. The camera-wielding Chinese tourist had become a global stereotype.
Chinese visitors accounted for 150-million overseas trips in 2019, according to official figures, while Chinese tourists spent $130bn overseas in 2018, up 13% from the previous year, China Tourism Academy found.
