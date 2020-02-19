Life Global tourism industry suffers as Chinese visitors stay at home Owners of hotels, shops and popular tourist sites worry about long-term effect of coronavirus crisis BL PREMIUM

Chinese tour groups in Moscow’s Red Square, outside the Louvre museum in Paris and under the shadow of Dubai’s Burj al-Arab were, until this month, commonplace. The camera-wielding Chinese tourist had become a global stereotype.

Chinese visitors accounted for 150-million overseas trips in 2019, according to official figures, while Chinese tourists spent $130bn overseas in 2018, up 13% from the previous year, China Tourism Academy found.