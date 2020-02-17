Life Get to grips with your health by shaking hands Grip strength is a potentially useful indicator of general wellbeing BL PREMIUM

“Get a grip”, we often tell ourselves (and sometimes others). Usually this phrase is a way of telling ourselves to rein in our emotions, but perhaps in 2020 we should take it a little more literally.

That’s because grip strength, the measure of muscular strength generated by the forearm muscles, has been found to be a good indicator of overall strength, injury-likelihood and recovery time.