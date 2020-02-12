Time to rejoice as bread makes a welcome return
12 February 2020 - 05:00
In no particular order, things I have been irrationally terrified of during my life include: boa constrictors, crocodiles, tsunamis, the walking dead, white bread, spaghetti and a tray of brownies left unattended.
Just as fairy tales bewitch toddlers with monsters under the bed, so too has wellness, sleek progeny of the diet-industrial complex, ensured that women (and some men) are petrified of real sugar, full-fat milk or any white food. I pity those who suffered through years of egg-white omelettes when cholesterol was the demon du jour. My grandmother still carries artificial sweeteners in a Ziploc bag in her handbag.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now