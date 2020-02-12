South Korea rides the Netflix wave to movie-making triumph
Bong Joon-ho’s masterpiece shares credit with the power of the globalised sofa
12 February 2020 - 14:31
A pioneering director. A deserved best picture award at an Oscars night. Sublime storytelling via subtitles. This has happened only twice.
This week, Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite, a South Korean masterpiece, became the first foreign language film to earn the industry’s top prize. William Wellman’s 1927 aviation epic Wings, the last of the great silent movies, won the first Oscar.
