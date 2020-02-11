Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala has died. He was 78.

Shabalala was with his wife, Thokozile, when he died in a hospital in Pretoria, band manager Xolani Majozi said on Tuesday.

“The group (Ladysmith Black Mambazo) is on tour in the US, but they have been informed and are devastated because the group is family,” said Majozi.

Shabalala’s family was expected to issue an official statement later on Tuesday.

“We celebrate and honour your kind heart and your extraordinary life. Through your music and the millions who you came in contact with, you shall live forever,” the band said in a statement.