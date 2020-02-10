Why running a marathon is good for midlifers
10 February 2020 - 05:07
The first irritating comment you get when you mention that you’re running a marathon is “it’s not good for your knees”. But to those smug armchair naysayers, there’s new evidence: actually, it is. Particularly for midlifers.
A new myth-busting study of novice, middle-aged runners by researchers at University College London and Barts Heart Centre has found that training for and running a marathon not only wasn’t bad for their knees, it actually improved them. But there’s more; the team found that marathon running also helped improved middle-aged runners’ arteries, and the more unfit and older they were to start with, the better the results.
