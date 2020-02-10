Life Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Does wearing Vaporflys make you a cheat? BL PREMIUM

Q: My running buddy risks no longer being my friend because he bought a pair of Nike ZoomX Vaporfly Next% running shoes. I called him a cheat and he said I am living in the past. What do you think?

A: I think anyone who spends the best part of R5,000 on their running shoes is taking the sport seriously. If you want to confront your running buddy again, do it before you go on your next run because, frankly, you won’t catch him.