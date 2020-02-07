February 4 — President Donald Trump’s state of the union address became a shocking display of US divisions on Tuesday with Democrats protesting the Republican’s boasts before their leader, Nancy Pelosi, ripped up her copy of the speech on live television. The House speaker’s gesture encapsulated the seething atmosphere in the Capitol throughout Trump’s one hour and 18 minutes speech. Trump, who did not mention his impeachment trial in his address, had refused to shake her hand earlier. Much of Trump’s speech was taken up with proclaiming his successful economic policies and the “America first” outlook.