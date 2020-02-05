Life Munch on the best dim sum brunch Yum Cha is droolicious family fare that will have you coming back for more BL PREMIUM

We’ve often played “choose three cuisines” around the supper table. Well, who hasn’t? It’s fun because it’s more mind-bending than you initially think: when it comes down to the wire, choosing only three cuisines from the world’s array is a high-stakes business.

I always end up including Chinese, and it’s purely for one reason: Yum Cha. Yum Cha — literally “to drink tea” — is the originally Cantonese meal that’s sometimes referred to as dim sum, though in truth dim sum (which translates as something close to “touch the heart”) refers to the components; the tiny dumpling and other tapas-sized delights that make up the repast. Yum Cha is what high tea can only wish to be.