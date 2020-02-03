Life THE BIG READ: Why I came to believe in Brexit There is more to Europe than the EU — now the English need to reclaim their sovereignty BL PREMIUM

At the age of 20, in June of 1975, I became one of the young people who voted to confirm our membership of the EU In 2016, my generation voted to bring us back out. Why did we change our minds? There are several reasons, but the main one is simply our loss of sovereignty.

I was personally comfortable with “sharing sovereignty”. The European states were democratic, I felt there was common cause between us, we had a shared interest in an enduring peace between us, and nationalism seemed an unmitigated evil, especially when combined with an ideology.