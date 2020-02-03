Life Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Is it worth it to cheat? The theory is that by eating a cheat meal, you feel good and switch back to burning fat again BL PREMIUM

Q: I am on a strict diet but not losing enough weight. Someone at the gym says I should eat cheat meals to spike hormones that trick my body into fat loss. Is this wise?

A: It’s wise to run for the hills when “someone at the gym” gives advice — especially if it is at the water cooler!