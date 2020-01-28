Trying to win the peanut wars is just nuts
Amid fears over allergies, the jury is still out on the dietary value of the legumes
28 January 2020 - 14:23
Such is the fear of peanut allergies among new parents (only with the first infant, mind you), that the story of the mom or dad who packs both peanut butter and baby into car, and feeds said baby their first blob of the potentially lethal stuff only once parked outside a hospital casualty unit, is not unusual.
Is it the dumbest idea, though? A true peanut allergy, just like real gluten intolerance, is no bloody joke. No doubt, it’s these life-threatening allergies that have turned the legumes into all-round baddies in some quarters. Even without an allergy, some say, they’re terrible for you. But only according to every second source.
