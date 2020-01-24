Life Robo-heart could solve organ transplant crisis A cyber-heart that has been shortlisted for £30m in funding might be the answer to patients who die waiting for organ donors BL PREMIUM

A soft robotic heart which would end the need for donor transplants could be available within a decade, after scientists set out plans to build a hybrid organ from stem cells and biotech.

The cyber-heart has been shortlisted for £30m funding from the British Heart Foundation (BHF) for “radical new approaches” to curing heart conditions.