Robo-heart could solve organ transplant crisis
A cyber-heart that has been shortlisted for £30m in funding might be the answer to patients who die waiting for organ donors
24 January 2020 - 05:02
A soft robotic heart which would end the need for donor transplants could be available within a decade, after scientists set out plans to build a hybrid organ from stem cells and biotech.
The cyber-heart has been shortlisted for £30m funding from the British Heart Foundation (BHF) for “radical new approaches” to curing heart conditions.
