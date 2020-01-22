Life Breakfast is not such a hard nut to crack Eggs contain the best combination of nutrients for children before they start their day BL PREMIUM

As the school year starts, the dos and don’ts of breakfasting rear their various annoying heads. Until recently, word on the street has been that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. In some small alleys that’s still the gospel being whispered, but the general thinking is changing.

It’s common sense that grown-ups who indulge too heartily in late-night dinners, laced with pudding and booze, are doing themselves a favour if they delay shoving more down the pie-hole. This has become quite the fashionable thing lately, with its own special name of course — intermittent fasting.