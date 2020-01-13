Life Devlin Brown at the water cooler: You can’t fix guilt and poor health with broccoli sludge BL PREMIUM

Q: The holidays are over and lots of eating and being merry was involved. I would like to start the year on the right foot and do a detox diet. Which one do you suggest?

A: I suggest you go to the nearest hospital and ask for X-rays. Ask the doctor to point out your liver, kidneys and lungs. You don’t need a doctor to point out your skin.